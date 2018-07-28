‘Gang violence depriving children of their educational opportunities’

A teacher at Bernadino Heights High School in Kraaifontein was nearly shot on Thursday by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has requested schools to have contingency plans in place in case of emergencies following a spate of shootings over the past two weeks.

A teacher at Bernadino Heights High School in Kraaifontein was nearly shot on Thursday by a stray bullet amid what is believed to be a gang-related shooting off the school premises.

A police van was stationed outside the school during the shooting, with officers waiting for back-up.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following this incident.

Jessica Shelver, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, says there have been on-going shootings around schools in Mitchells Plain and Bonteheuwel as well.

“The most frustrating part of all is it affects everything we do in education but it’s not in our control to stop the ongoing gang violence that is endangering our teachers and children in areas such as these. Gang violence is depriving our children of their educational opportunities.”