Four killed in T-bone crash in Durban

It’s understood the vehicles collided in a T-bone format before both cars left the roadway and crashed into a fast food outlet on the side of the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed and two others injured when two vehicles collided in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics say the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It’s understood the vehicles collided in a T-bone format before both cars left the roadway and crashed into a fast food outlet on the side of the road.

Three occupants died after sustaining injuries, and the other person died after cardiac arrest.

The injured occupants have been taken to a hospital.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)