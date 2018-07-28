EFF ‘ready to govern’ after 2019 general elections

The Economic Freedom Fighters will be celebrating its fifth anniversary on 28 July.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrates its fifth-year anniversary on Saturday, the party says it is ready to govern after the 2019 general elections.

The party was formed in Soweto on this day in 2013 by former African National Congress (ANC) Youth League leader Julius Malema and former Youth League spokesperson Floyd Shivambu.

The red beret has been the main advocate for economic freedom and expropriation of land without compensation.

Malema is expected to address thousands of supporters at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape.

The CIC @Julius_S_Malema is still on the ground ensuring that everything is ready for tomorrow, so it's all systems go for the anniversary. #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/Frn3OJjC8V — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 27, 2018

