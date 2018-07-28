Popular Topics
Dept delighted over WC nomination in 2018 World Travel Awards

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape ministry of economic opportunities says it’s elated over the nomination on the World Travel Awards.

The department says the nomination shows how Cape Town has the best to offer.

The spokesperson for the Economic Opportunities, Bianca Capazorio says, “One of the main reasons for this is because it offers excellent service, and we’re very happy because it means that tourists experience excellent service in Cape Town from the moment they get off an aeroplane.”

Timeline

