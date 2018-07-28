Dept delighted over WC nomination in 2018 World Travel Awards
The awards happen to be regarded as one of the highest in the world and take place in November in Lisbon.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape ministry of economic opportunities says it’s elated over the nomination on the World Travel Awards.
The department says the nomination shows how Cape Town has the best to offer.
The spokesperson for the Economic Opportunities, Bianca Capazorio says, “One of the main reasons for this is because it offers excellent service, and we’re very happy because it means that tourists experience excellent service in Cape Town from the moment they get off an aeroplane.”
