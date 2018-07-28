Demi Lovato’s family discussing rehab options
The singer had been sober for six years at the start of this year but revealed last month through a song entitled ‘Sober’ that she had broken that sobriety.
LONDON - Demi Lovato’s family have “looked into options” for rehab centres after the star’s suspected overdose.
The Sorry Not Sorry singer was taken to hospital earlier this week after suffering from what appeared to be a heroin overdose, and it has now been claimed that her family are “pushing” for her to enter rehab, preferably as soon as she is allowed to leave the hospital.
An insider told People magazine: “Lovato’s family is pushing for rehab. They have looked into several options. After an overdose, it’s encouraged to head straight to rehab. If the person is allowed to return home first, it’s harder to commit to rehab.”
Previously, it was reported Lovato, 25, would be “heading straight to rehab” after her hospital stay, so she can work on getting sober once again.
A source said: “She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Lovato doesn’t want to die and she’s very grateful to be alive. She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”
Today is a very special day for me... I'm officially celebrating 6 years of sobriety!! I'm so thankful to my family, friends and @castcenters for being a part of this journey. A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others. Today we're launching a contest to give you guys the opportunity to use YOUR voice and share your stories. Submit a video sharing your story of recovery tagging @castcenters @castontour and #castontourcontest for a chance to be our special guest speaker at the final US @tellmeyoulovemetour date in Tampa, FL on March 31st 💪🏼 More info at castontour.com/contest
On the track, she sings: “Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore / And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilt on the floor.
“To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”
And following her alleged overdose, sources claim the star is determined to get back on the right track once again.
Another insider said: “Lovato opened up to her friends and family that she was no longer sober but was working on her ongoing addiction. However, Lovato lost control. The overdose has been a wakeup call to Lovato that she needs to get more serious about her sobriety and is telling friends and family she will do everything it takes to get back to the amazing place she was in before she slipped.”
