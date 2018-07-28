Crusaders book home final after beating Hurricanes

The Crusaders will go on to play against the Lions or the Waratahs who fight for the second spot in the final.

JOHANNESBURG - The Crusaders beat the Hurricanes 30 - 12 in the first Super Rugby semi-final.

They will go on to play against the Lions or the Waratahs who fight for the second spot in the final.

were brilliant in defense restricting the ‘Canes to tries from, wingers, Julian Savea and Ben Lam.

Richie Mo’unga opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute with Savea responding four minutes later.

For the next hour, the Hurricanes were unable to get onto the scoreboard thanks to a sterling defensive performance from the home side.

George Bridge crossed the whitewash just before the half-hour mark, to make it a seven-point game. Despite the efforts of the Hurricanes’ attack, they could not break down a strong defense.

David Kaetau Havili dotted down four minutes into the second half with Mo’unga converting.

Braydon Ennor then crossed the whitewash in the 68th minute in what would be the final score for the Crusaders in the match.

Ben Lam managed a consolation try for the visitors in the 80th minute to give the Hurricanes the solace of

getting into double digits.

If the Crusaders have a similar all-round performance against their opponents in the final, they will fancy themselves for a ninth Super Rugby title.