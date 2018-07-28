Popular Topics
City of CT to continue zero-tolerance stance on land invasions

At least 295 protests have been recorded between January and May 2018, while in 2017 there were 110 protests during this time.

FILE: Residents of Zwelihle mobilise on 17 May 2018 as they protest for land and housing in Hermanus. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
FILE: Residents of Zwelihle mobilise on 17 May 2018 as they protest for land and housing in Hermanus. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’ll continue taking a “zero-tolerance” stance on land invasions.

The city has seen an unprecedented 74% increase in land invasions year on year.

At least 295 protests have been recorded between January and May 2018, while in 2017 there were 110 protests during this time.

Between January and the end of June, 67,000 illegal structures were removed by the City of Cape Town.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo says, “The city will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to land invasion, we’ll continue to direct available resources into new housing opportunities for those on the housing waiting list and for the provision of services for existing settlements.”

Over the past few months, protesters have been erecting illegal structures across Cape Town and the Western Cape as they demand land and housing. Picture: EWN

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

