City of CT to continue zero-tolerance stance on land invasions
At least 295 protests have been recorded between January and May 2018, while in 2017 there were 110 protests during this time.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’ll continue taking a “zero-tolerance” stance on land invasions.
The city has seen an unprecedented 74% increase in land invasions year on year.
At least 295 protests have been recorded between January and May 2018, while in 2017 there were 110 protests during this time.
Between January and the end of June, 67,000 illegal structures were removed by the City of Cape Town.
City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo says, “The city will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to land invasion, we’ll continue to direct available resources into new housing opportunities for those on the housing waiting list and for the provision of services for existing settlements.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
-
[WATCH] Lunar eclipse in less than 30 seconds
-
Zuma’s new lawyers to seek permanent stay of prosecution
-
Cenenda’s arrest breakthrough in fight against aggravated robberies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.