City of CT to continue zero-tolerance stance on land invasions

At least 295 protests have been recorded between January and May 2018, while in 2017 there were 110 protests during this time.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’ll continue taking a “zero-tolerance” stance on land invasions.

The city has seen an unprecedented 74% increase in land invasions year on year.

Between January and the end of June, 67,000 illegal structures were removed by the City of Cape Town.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo says, “The city will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to land invasion, we’ll continue to direct available resources into new housing opportunities for those on the housing waiting list and for the provision of services for existing settlements.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)