Chamisa to investors: Zimbabwe is open for business
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is already in talks with international investors who want to do business with the country.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is already in talks with international investors who want to do business with the country.
Chamisa addressed thousands of supporters earlier today at the party’s final rally.
Zimbabweans will vote for a new leader on Monday after Robert Mugabe was ousted last year by his comrades in
the Zanu-PF with the help of the military.
Chamisa says he has told investors Zimbabwe is open for business.
#ZimElections2018 #MDC Chamisa dancing on stage earlier today. CM pic.twitter.com/r4LeZQD95T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
Popular in Africa
-
Mugabe supports MDC, will hand over power to me, says Chamisa
-
Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the polls
-
Blood Moon dazzles stargazers in longest lunar eclipse of 21st century
-
[WATCH] MDC, Zanu-PF supporters in high spirits at pre-election rallies
-
Highlights of Emmerson Mnangagwa's political career
-
Mnangagwa urges Zanu-PF supporters to help ensure victory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.