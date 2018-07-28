Chamisa to investors: Zimbabwe is open for business

HARARE - Zimbabwe's MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is already in talks with international investors who want to do business with the country.

Chamisa addressed thousands of supporters earlier today at the party’s final rally.

Zimbabweans will vote for a new leader on Monday after Robert Mugabe was ousted last year by his comrades in

the Zanu-PF with the help of the military.

Chamisa says he has told investors Zimbabwe is open for business.