Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the polls

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the polls

Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance leaders are expected to address thousands of supporters already gathered at their respective gatherings.

MDC Alliance supporters at a pre-election rally. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
MDC Alliance supporters at a pre-election rally. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
2 hours ago

HARARE - As Zimbabweans prepare to cast their ballots on Monday, the country’s two biggest political parties are holding big rallies in Harare to convince the citizens to vote for them.

Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance leaders are expected to address thousands of supporters already gathered at their respective gatherings.

Zimbabweans will vote on Monday for the first time since independence without ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

Thousands of MDC Alliance supporters clad in their red regalia are waiting for the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa to arrive on Saturday afternoon.

They continue to sing songs praising the 40-year-old leader and denouncing his rival, incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa is expected to remind Zimbabweans of his promises, should he be elected to the highest office in the land.

One of his supporters has told Eyewitness News she decided she will vote for Chamisa because she is simply tired of Zanu-PF as citizens have been struggling under its rule.

“Since 1999 up until now, we’re are still in struggle [sic]. We will win, but they don’t appreciate our winning.”

Many are waiting to hear if Chamisa will repeat his criticism of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and warnings that he will not accept defeat.

Supporters have made it clear if he doesn’t win, they will take to the streets.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA