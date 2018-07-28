Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the polls
Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance leaders are expected to address thousands of supporters already gathered at their respective gatherings.
HARARE - As Zimbabweans prepare to cast their ballots on Monday, the country’s two biggest political parties are holding big rallies in Harare to convince the citizens to vote for them.
Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance leaders are expected to address thousands of supporters already gathered at their respective gatherings.
Zimbabweans will vote on Monday for the first time since independence without ousted former president Robert Mugabe.
Thousands of MDC Alliance supporters clad in their red regalia are waiting for the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa to arrive on Saturday afternoon.
They continue to sing songs praising the 40-year-old leader and denouncing his rival, incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa.
#ZimElections2018 Supporters at the rally are being given free caps and t-shirts as they enter the stadium. Even the little ones are clad in party colours #ZanuPFRally. MS pic.twitter.com/RvYQH1GoVP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
#ZimElections2018 #MDCRally in pictures pic.twitter.com/ylNTvDLV7j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
Chamisa is expected to remind Zimbabweans of his promises, should he be elected to the highest office in the land.
One of his supporters has told Eyewitness News she decided she will vote for Chamisa because she is simply tired of Zanu-PF as citizens have been struggling under its rule.
“Since 1999 up until now, we’re are still in struggle [sic]. We will win, but they don’t appreciate our winning.”
Many are waiting to hear if Chamisa will repeat his criticism of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and warnings that he will not accept defeat.
Supporters have made it clear if he doesn’t win, they will take to the streets.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF ‘ready to govern’ after 2019 general elections
-
[WATCH LIVE] EFF celebrates 5th birthday in Eastern Cape
-
Malema: 'New dawn cabinet full of corrupt people'
-
Mnangagwa urges Zanu-PF supporters to help ensure victory
-
Zuma’s new lawyers to seek permanent stay of prosecution
-
Zuma: I'll tell the truth because I like honesty
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.