Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the polls

Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance leaders are expected to address thousands of supporters already gathered at their respective gatherings.

HARARE - As Zimbabweans prepare to cast their ballots on Monday, the country’s two biggest political parties are holding big rallies in Harare to convince the citizens to vote for them.

Zimbabweans will vote on Monday for the first time since independence without ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

Thousands of MDC Alliance supporters clad in their red regalia are waiting for the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa to arrive on Saturday afternoon.

They continue to sing songs praising the 40-year-old leader and denouncing his rival, incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

#ZimElections2018 Supporters at the rally are being given free caps and t-shirts as they enter the stadium. Even the little ones are clad in party colours #ZanuPFRally. MS pic.twitter.com/RvYQH1GoVP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018

Chamisa is expected to remind Zimbabweans of his promises, should he be elected to the highest office in the land.

One of his supporters has told Eyewitness News she decided she will vote for Chamisa because she is simply tired of Zanu-PF as citizens have been struggling under its rule.

“Since 1999 up until now, we’re are still in struggle [sic]. We will win, but they don’t appreciate our winning.”

Many are waiting to hear if Chamisa will repeat his criticism of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and warnings that he will not accept defeat.

Supporters have made it clear if he doesn’t win, they will take to the streets.