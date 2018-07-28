Cenenda’s arrest breakthrough in fight against aggravated robberies

The Hawks and Crime Intelligence arrested Wellington Cenenda at his girlfriend’s house during an operation on Thursday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands the police took no chances when transporting the man believed to be a cash-in-transit heist kingpin and flew him back to Pretoria from Bloemfontein.

While he’s been linked to at least two dozen cash van robberies in Gauteng, he was arrested on a murder warrant linked to an attempted heist in Mpumalanga.

EWN understands a Crime Intelligence informant led the Hawks to Cenenda’s girlfriend’s house in Bloemfontein.

Police officials close to the case say they took no chances, and instead of driving him back to Gauteng, he was fetched by a police aircraft.

EWN has seen police records which links the suspect to numerous carjackings, heists and even murders but in almost all the instances, the cases were withdrawn.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are trying to link Cenenda to other cases.

The arrest is seen as a major breakthrough in the police’s fight against aggravated robberies.

