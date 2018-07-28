Another CT train on fire

Authorities have confirmed that three carriages have gone up in flames.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another train in the Cape Town CBD is on fire.

While the details are still murky, authorities have confirmed that three carriages have gone up flames.

This comes as the latest in what appears to be a string of attacks on Metrorail trains.

Just a week ago, 11 carriages were destroyed in a blaze on the 15th platform at the train station.

Last week's gutted coaches alone are set to cost Prasa R30 million in damage.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Theo Lane says the carriages on fire are on platform 13 and the

fire started shortly before 6pm.

This is the third train attack in Cape Town in the last seven days. Despite national government’s intervention the suspects’ modus operandi seems to remain the same, with Metrorail infrastructure and train carriages being consistently and regularly attacked.

Zackie Achmat, leader of the #UniteBehind civil society coalition tweeted today that the train attacks were economic sabotage. He called for the state to, as he put it, find the criminal syndicates behind the

attacks and declare an emergency for commuter rail.

The lives and livelihoods of @CapeTownTrains commuters, rail workers, informal traders and our economy is being destroyed. Will President #Ramaphosa take action? This is organised economic sabotage that has claimed lives. #metrorail #fire #capetown (commuter video) pic.twitter.com/71ONGFqEY7 — Zackie Achmat (@ZackieAchmat) July 28, 2018

[WATCH] Yet another train in the Cape Town CBD is on fire. Video: Video supplied to GroundUp, used with permission. pic.twitter.com/h3Htm4SfjV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018

The damage caused by the fires last week amounts to R69 million Rand. No arrests have yet been made.