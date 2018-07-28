Popular Topics
'Patrice Motsepe leading another capture' & other Malema quotes at #EFFTurns5

The EFF marked its 5th birthday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape, with crowds of supporters coming out in their numbers.

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe. Picture: The Motsepe Foundation.
South African businessman Patrice Motsepe. Picture: The Motsepe Foundation.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has hit out at a number of his detractors and made some interesting statements at his party's birthday celebrations.

The EFF marked its fifth birthday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape, with crowds of supporters coming out in their numbers.

The EFF leadership, including Malema, addressed the public at the stadium.

Among the comments Malema made are that South African business mogul and President Cyril Ramaphosa's brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe, is leading another state capture.

Here are five of some of the most eyebrow-raising comments he made.

ON A NEW FORM OF STATE CAPTURE

ON THE ANC vs EFF

ON LAND

ON HIGHER EDUCATION FUNDING

ON THE 2019 ELECTION

