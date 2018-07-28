'Patrice Motsepe leading another capture' & other Malema quotes at #EFFTurns5
The EFF marked its 5th birthday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape, with crowds of supporters coming out in their numbers.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has hit out at a number of his detractors and made some interesting statements at his party's birthday celebrations.
The EFF marked its fifth birthday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the Eastern Cape, with crowds of supporters coming out in their numbers.
The EFF leadership, including Malema, addressed the public at the stadium.
Among the comments Malema made are that South African business mogul and President Cyril Ramaphosa's brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe, is leading another state capture.
Here are five of some of the most eyebrow-raising comments he made.
ON A NEW FORM OF STATE CAPTURE
ON THE ANC vs EFF
ON LAND
ON HIGHER EDUCATION FUNDING
ON THE 2019 ELECTION
CIC @Julius_S_Malema leads the crowds in song at the EFF 5th Anniversary af Sisa Dukashe #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/XwK1GPsVyn— #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 28, 2018
