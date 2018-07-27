Zuma supporters gather for night vigil ahead of court appearance

While fewer supporters turned up this time around, the mood was no different, with plenty of singing and dancing through most of the night.

DURBAN - Scores of Jacob Zuma supporters gathered for a night vigil on Thursday night to pray and show support for the former president.

Zuma is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday on charges of corruption.

It will be his third appearance after initially appearing in the Durban High Court.

Similar night vigils have been held when Zuma made his first appearance in Durban.

While fewer supporters turned up this time around, the mood was no different, with plenty of singing and dancing through most of the night.

African National Congress (ANC) MPL and one of the vigil's organisers, Pastor Vusi Dube, says that the smaller turnout is due to the move to Pietermaritzburg venue which is in the central city.

"There are reasons for that. One, we are in the city of Pietermaritzburg. When we were in Durban, we were at Albert Park, which is more of a residential area."

He also adds that organisations like the Black First Land First (BLF), which has previously attacked President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, will have to tone down on the insults.

"We do not say that we agree with what BLF are saying, in fact, we do not agree with their stand when they insult the ANC. When they come to support Msholozi, which is quite correct, it is politicking for them when they come and insult the leaders of the ANC."