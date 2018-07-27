Popular Topics
Zuma says he’ll campaign for ANC ahead of polls

He addressed his supporters across the road from the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday afternoon.

Jacob Zuma arrives at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN – Former President Jacob Zuma says neither his resignation nor his court case won't stop him from campaigning for the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma addressed his supporters across the road from the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday afternoon.

He touched on next year's elections and how delays in his trial are denying him justice.

Zuma is facing 16 charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering, and money laundering related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

He says the ANC requires a two-thirds majority for it to make a meaningful difference in the lives of South Africans.

He also had a go at the country's judiciary, saying they have a tendency of vetoing Parliament's decisions.

Zuma is also opposed to coalition governments, saying they won't allow the ANC to implement its policies.

The former president will be back in court on 30 November.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

