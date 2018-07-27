Zuma’s new legal team to argue political interference in case

In terms of proceedings, we expect Zuma’s new legal team to show its hand for the first time this morning.

DURBAN – Former President Jacob Zuma’s new legal team could possibly argue that there was political interference in his corruption case when the matter is heard again on Friday morning.

Zuma is expected back at the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he is facing charges of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering related to alleged bribes during the arms deal.

During last month’s court appearance, the State indicated that it was ready to prosecute and has proposed 12 November as a possible date to start trial.

Journalists and supporters of former President Jacob Zuma must be seated inside the courtroom so that proceedings can get underway at 9:30am.

Some experts believe they will claim political interference in the case, arguing that it impeded on his rights to a fair trial.

On the other hand, the State has already indicated that it’s ready to go to trial in November and advocate Billy Downer is expected to push for a date to be set this morning.

