Zuma’s constitutional rights to privacy violated, lawyers argue
This submission will form part of a fresh application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s new lawyers plan to argue that his fundamental constitutional rights to privacy were violated during the spy tapes saga - making the case against him unfair.
Zuma is facing 16 charges of corruption, money laundering, fraud, and racketeering related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.
He appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court earlier on Friday where his lawyers claimed the former president is the victim of political interference and pre-trial irregularities.
#JacobZuma Supporters of Former president Jacob Zuma are now seated in court. ZN pic.twitter.com/SKKTyv7K5b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
Zuma’s new senior counsel Mike Hellens says the spy tapes saga has implications for the former president’s constitutional rights.
“It is the significance, in terms of pretrial irregularity and the undermining of the constitutional principles of privacy and regular conduct vis a vis any suspect that the spy tapes will come into being.”
Hellens says the interference of the executive in prosecutorial matters will form part of their application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
“It’s sad for this country, executive interference at the highest level with prosecutorial independence.”
Zuma will be back in court on 30 November.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
