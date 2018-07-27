Zuma lawyers given deadline to submit application for stay of prosecution

The matter has now been provisionally postponed until 30 November 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ordered Jacob Zuma’s lawyers to submit their application for a permanent stay of prosecution by 16 November 2018.

More to follow.

#JacobZuma JUST IN: Judge Madondo has ordered Zuma’s lawyers to submit its application for a permanent stay of prosecution by the 16th of November 2018. The matter has now been provisionally postponed until the 30th of November 2018. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018

#JacobZuma Deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo: State is ordered to provide accused number two’s lawyer SC Anton Katz with a finalized indictment.During the June proceedings,the NPA had indicated that it plans to add additional charges against French arms company Thales.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018