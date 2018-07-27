Zuma lawyers given deadline to submit application for stay of prosecution
The matter has now been provisionally postponed until 30 November 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ordered Jacob Zuma’s lawyers to submit their application for a permanent stay of prosecution by 16 November 2018.
The matter has now been provisionally postponed until 30 November 2018.
More to follow.
#JacobZuma JUST IN: Judge Madondo has ordered Zuma’s lawyers to submit its application for a permanent stay of prosecution by the 16th of November 2018. The matter has now been provisionally postponed until the 30th of November 2018. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
#JacobZuma Deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo: State is ordered to provide accused number two’s lawyer SC Anton Katz with a finalized indictment.During the June proceedings,the NPA had indicated that it plans to add additional charges against French arms company Thales.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
#JacobZuma Court is now adjourned. Former President Zuma has a quick chat with his new legal team after proceedings. ZN pic.twitter.com/cXzkmvxkbU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
