Zuma: Justice delayed is justice denied

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Zuma: Justice delayed is justice denied

Former President Jacob Zuma has been addressing supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following his appearance on 16 charges of corruption linked to the controversial arms deal.

Jacob Zuma arrives at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Jacob Zuma arrives at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Ziyanda Ngcobo one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters that "justice delayed is justice denied".

He's been addressing supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following his appearance on 16 charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering linked to the controversial arms deal.

The case has been postponed to 30 November.

Hundreds of supporters gathered to hear the former president speak.

Earlier, the MK Veterans Association's Carl Niehaus called on African National Congress members who previously supported Zuma not to be hypocritical now.

Ex-ministers Faith Muthambi and Des van Rooyen were among the few leaders in the current administration supporting Zuma at his court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Niehaus says 17 years ago, when Zuma was charged with rape, Minister Blade Nzimande was supporting the former president but today he's absent.

“Let us be consistent in our support for justice. Let us not be hypocritical… no soldier should leave another soldier behind on the battlefield."

Zuma backers like Black First Land First, as well as newly elected provincial leader Sihle Zikalala, have also been briefing the crowd.

Zuma's lawyers have been ordered to file papers by mid-November for their application for a permanent stay of prosecution against the former president.

But his new senior counsel Mike Hellens has cited executive interference and pre-trial irregularities as some of the pillars of the application.

PERMANENT STAY OF PROSECUTION

An alleged political conspiracy against Zuma is expected to be one of the main arguments his lawyers will make when they file papers for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The matter has again been postponed until the 30 November to allow his new legal team time to familiarise itself with the case after taking over from advocate Kemp J Kemp who recently retired and attorney Michael Hulley who was fired.

Zuma's new senior counsel Mike Hellens and the team have now decided to turn to the courts to argue why the former president should not be prosecuted.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA