Zuma: Justice delayed is justice denied
Former President Jacob Zuma has been addressing supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following his appearance on 16 charges of corruption linked to the controversial arms deal.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters that "justice delayed is justice denied".
He's been addressing supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following his appearance on 16 charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering linked to the controversial arms deal.
The case has been postponed to 30 November.
Hundreds of supporters gathered to hear the former president speak.
#JacobZuma Supporters sing Umshini wam with the Former President as he finishes he’s speech. BM pic.twitter.com/Jam94Z4INc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
Earlier, the MK Veterans Association's Carl Niehaus called on African National Congress members who previously supported Zuma not to be hypocritical now.
Ex-ministers Faith Muthambi and Des van Rooyen were among the few leaders in the current administration supporting Zuma at his court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
#JacobZuma Carl Niehaus says Nelson Mandela would have supported Former President Jacob Zuma. BM pic.twitter.com/9JzQcKDQfc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
Niehaus says 17 years ago, when Zuma was charged with rape, Minister Blade Nzimande was supporting the former president but today he's absent.
“Let us be consistent in our support for justice. Let us not be hypocritical… no soldier should leave another soldier behind on the battlefield."
Zuma backers like Black First Land First, as well as newly elected provincial leader Sihle Zikalala, have also been briefing the crowd.
Zuma's lawyers have been ordered to file papers by mid-November for their application for a permanent stay of prosecution against the former president.
But his new senior counsel Mike Hellens has cited executive interference and pre-trial irregularities as some of the pillars of the application.
#JacobZuma Court is now adjourned. Former President Zuma has a quick chat with his new legal team after proceedings. ZN pic.twitter.com/cXzkmvxkbU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
PERMANENT STAY OF PROSECUTION
An alleged political conspiracy against Zuma is expected to be one of the main arguments his lawyers will make when they file papers for a permanent stay of prosecution.
The matter has again been postponed until the 30 November to allow his new legal team time to familiarise itself with the case after taking over from advocate Kemp J Kemp who recently retired and attorney Michael Hulley who was fired.
Zuma's new senior counsel Mike Hellens and the team have now decided to turn to the courts to argue why the former president should not be prosecuted.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
