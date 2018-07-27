Zuma: I'll tell the truth because I like honesty

The former president has called on his backers to be strong while his lawyers fight his case and he's thanked them for their solidarity.

DURBAN – Former President Jacob Zuma has told his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court that judges can make incorrect judgments at times.

He's called on his backers to be strong while his lawyers fight his case and he's thanked them for their solidarity.

The former president also led supporters in traditional song.

Former President #JacobZuma bursts into song before addressing the crowd of supporters. BM pic.twitter.com/luTHIIXqtE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018

Zuma appeared in the dock for the third time earlier on Friday facing 16 charges of corruption, money laundering, racketeering and fraud related to the arms deal.

The matter has again been postponed until 30 November to allow his new legal team time to familiarise itself with the case after taking over from advocate Kemp J Kemp who recently retired and attorney Michael Hulley who was fired.

#JacobZuma Court is now adjourned. Former President Zuma has a quick chat with his new legal team after proceedings. ZN pic.twitter.com/cXzkmvxkbU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018

An alleged political conspiracy against the former president is expected to be one of the main arguments his lawyers will make when they file papers for a permanent stay of prosecution.

His new senior counsel Mike Hellens and the team have now decided to turn to the courts to argue why the former president should not be prosecuted.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ZUMA

African National Congress KZN chair Sihle Zikalala has told Zuma his backers will continue to support him because of what he calls "the beautiful work he's done for the nation."

Zikalala was speaking outside court shortly after the case against the former president was postponed to November.

“It is him who helped a poor child to go to university. That is what has brought us here.”

Zuma told supporters to be strong while his lawyers fight his case, saying he'll tell the truth because he likes honesty.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)