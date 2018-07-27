Zuma back in court over corruption charges

Jacob Zuma will appear in the dock for a third time today, this time in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the matter has now been moved to.

DURBAN – A trial date for the corruption case against Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to be set down unless his new legal team files another interlocutory application on Friday morning.

Zuma will appear in the dock for a third time, this time in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the matter has now been moved to.

The former statesman is facing 16 counts of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering related to the arms deal.

At the same time, this week the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) rejected an application to withdraw the case against Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales.

The former president appears in court this morning with a new legal team made up four senior advocates and one attorney.

While some legal experts say there isn’t much Zuma’s team can do to further delay this matter within the courts, it’s unclear whether there might be new applications brought before the judge this morning.

In the last appearance, the State indicated that it was ready to go to trial, while Zuma’s then-attorney, Michael Hulley, had indicated that they needed clarity from the Presidency about whether it would still be footing the bill.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has since confirmed that it will continue paying for Zuma’s legal fees pending the outcome of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance’s bid to stop the State from carrying the costs.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)