Zuma back in court over corruption charges
Jacob Zuma will appear in the dock for a third time today, this time in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the matter has now been moved to.
DURBAN – A trial date for the corruption case against Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to be set down unless his new legal team files another interlocutory application on Friday morning.
Zuma will appear in the dock for a third time, this time in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where the matter has now been moved to.
The former statesman is facing 16 counts of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering related to the arms deal.
At the same time, this week the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) rejected an application to withdraw the case against Zuma’s co-accused, French arms company Thales.
The former president appears in court this morning with a new legal team made up four senior advocates and one attorney.
While some legal experts say there isn’t much Zuma’s team can do to further delay this matter within the courts, it’s unclear whether there might be new applications brought before the judge this morning.
In the last appearance, the State indicated that it was ready to go to trial, while Zuma’s then-attorney, Michael Hulley, had indicated that they needed clarity from the Presidency about whether it would still be footing the bill.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has since confirmed that it will continue paying for Zuma’s legal fees pending the outcome of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance’s bid to stop the State from carrying the costs.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 24 July 2018
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 July 2018
-
ConCourt: Workers placed by labour brokers become employees after 3 months
-
SA Weather Service warns of possible flooding in CT on Friday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.