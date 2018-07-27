Zondeni Sobukwe celebrates 91st birthday
Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, the anti-apartheid freedom fighter and wife of the late PAC founder Robert Sobukwe turns 91 on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, the anti-apartheid freedom fighter and wife of the late Pan African Congress (PAC) founder, Robert Sobukwe, turns 91 today.
Zondeni Sobukwe was born in KwaZulu-Natal and after finishing high school, pursued a nursing qualification in the Eastern Cape where she met her husband, who was a student at the Fort Hare University at the time.
Speaking about Sobukwe on the occasion of her birthday, the PAC says she not only devoted herself to studying but also the fight for justice for her own people.
"Mama Sobukwe remains the pillar of Sobukwe family as well as the PAC. She stood by her late husband during racist divisive apartheid when he was persecuted for his prime role of destroying and dismantling the hegemony of white supremacy. She remained the mother and 'father' of the Sobukwe household. She has been through so many challenges but faced all the trouble with her remarkable smile.
"We wish Mama Sobukwe a happy birthday and have a great hope that African Gods are watching over her and will give her many more years to come."
Earlier this year, Sobukwe was among the recipients of National Orders, the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the President of the Republic, on citizens and members of the international community, who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free, democratic and successful nation.
