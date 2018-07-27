Where to watch tonight's lunar eclipse
There are a number of ways to view the eclipse. The most obvious is to just head outside and look up, but if you won't be able to, you can watch the live stream.
JOHANNESBURG - On Friday night, South Africans will be able to see a total lunar eclipse of the moon.
This will be a historical eclipse as it will last three hours and 55 minutes, making it the longest eclipse of this century. Near the eclipsed “blood moon” on Friday will be the “red planet” Mars shining at its brightest in 15 years.
The moon will start changing shape as it enters the shadow of the earth at 8:24pm.
From 9:30 pm until 11:13 pm, it will be totally eclipsed, but faintly lit by light refracted by the earth’s atmosphere, which should give it a pale reddish colour. At 11:13 pm the moon starts recovering from the eclipse, which will be over by midnight.
Alternatively, you can view a number of viewing groups around the country. You can check those spots out on this map.
Alternatively, you can view a number of viewing groups around the country. You can check those spots out on this map.
The Astronomical Society of SA (Assa) will be hosting public eclipse-viewing events in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront and Johannesburg at the old Observatory in Observatory.
If you miss this one, South Africa’s next total lunar eclipse is early morning of 16 May 2022.
