[WATCH LIVE] Jacob Zuma appears in court over corruption charges

Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he is facing charges of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering related to alleged bribes during the arms deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ordered Jacob Zuma’s lawyers to submit their application for a permanent stay of prosecution by 16 November 2018.

The matter has now been provisionally postponed until the 30 November 2018.

The former appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering related to alleged bribes during the arms deal.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma appears in court over corruption charges