Uyathandwa Stuurman's grandparents struggling to deal with her murder

The grandparents of Stuurman say that they feel that their hearts will never heal as they struggle to accept that she's never coming back home.

CAPE TOWN - The grandparents of a murdered child say they relived the tragedy after hearing details of her murder in court.

Andile Gamda (33) made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha magistrates court on Thursday after his arrest on Monday night.

He is accused of killing four-year-old Uyathandwa Stuurman and dumping her body on a field in Makhaza.

The child's grandmother broke down after court proceedings yesterday.

Her grandfather, John Mvula, spoke to Eyewitness News.

"It's still very sore. She was the only baby we were looking after so our memories can't go away. We tried to get over it [the murder] but every time we talk about her, it hurts."

The State alleges that Gamda lured Stuurman to his shack where he tried to rape her.

He then allegedly borrowed a knife from a neighbour and used it to stab the child.

The court has heard that Gamda intended to make a confession, but a district surgeon found him mentally unfit and ordered that he be evaluated at Valkenberg Hospital.

The matter has been postponed to the 23 August.