Untu: There are efforts to sabotage CT train system

The system suffered a double blow on Thursday when a goods train derailed near Malmesbury, leading to several Metrorail trains having to be cancelled.

A train on fire at Retreat station in Cape Town on 26 July 2018. Picture: Supplied
A train on fire at Retreat station in Cape Town on 26 July 2018. Picture: Supplied
Regan Thaw 15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Transport union Untu firmly believes that there are efforts to sabotage Cape Town and the Western Cape's train system.

The system suffered a double blow on Thursday when a goods train derailed near Malmesbury, leading to several Metrorail trains having to be cancelled.

Later in the day, a set of train coaches was gutted in yet another fire, the second in the city in less than a week. Last weekend, a number of carriages were destroyed in a blaze at Cape Town station.

Metrorail's Richard Walker says that commuters will suffer the most: "The train trips that would have been undertaken by those trains would obviously be cancelled because we just don't have the capacity to replace those trains yet."

Untu has reiterated its call for the Police Minister to set up a task team to probe these fires and a series of others seen in recent months in Cape Town.

