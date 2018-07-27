Truck drivers, couriers and cash-in-transit guards ready to strike over wages
JOHANNESBURG – Unions representing workers in the road freight and logistics industry are warning of a nationwide strike should wage negotiations at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) fail.
Truck drivers, couriers and cash-in-transit guards are demanding a 10.7% wage increase across the board over the next three years.
Employers say they can only afford 6%.
Unions have made several other demands, including that foreign nationals be limited to 25% of the overall workforce in each company in the sector.
The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu)'s Zanele Sabela says they are also calling for tighter security for cash-in-transit employees.
“We’d also like the cash-in-transit guards to have more firepower because the people that usually rob them have big guns. And so, we want them to be safe and we each vehicle to have three people in.”
