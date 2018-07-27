Traditional healers want land to plant their herbs, support families

Dumezweni Mmusi from the Traditional Healers Organisation says she’s struggled for years to secure land so she can plant her herbs and to consult with her patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Traditional healers have told Parliament's review committee they're being exploited by the pharmaceutical industry which they supply herbs to.

Land hearings have entered the second day in Gauteng, this time in Sedibeng.

Members of the public are making submissions on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

She says traditional healers are forced to assist pharmacists with herbs for income.

Mmusi says if she and her colleagues were given land, they could avoid exploitation and make a living for their families.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)