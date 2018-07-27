Traditional healers want land to plant their herbs, support families
Dumezweni Mmusi from the Traditional Healers Organisation says she’s struggled for years to secure land so she can plant her herbs and to consult with her patients.
JOHANNESBURG - Traditional healers have told Parliament's review committee they're being exploited by the pharmaceutical industry which they supply herbs to.
Land hearings have entered the second day in Gauteng, this time in Sedibeng.
Members of the public are making submissions on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.
Dumezweni Mmusi from the Traditional Healers Organisation says she’s struggled for years to secure land so she can plant her herbs and to consult with her patients.
She says traditional healers are forced to assist pharmacists with herbs for income.
Mmusi says if she and her colleagues were given land, they could avoid exploitation and make a living for their families.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Where to watch tonight's lunar eclipse
-
Alleged cash heist kingpin’s long list of crimes
-
Zuma: I'll tell the truth because I like honesty
-
Inquiry: Zondo to request Ramaphosa to intervene in getting security clearances
-
Putin reminds Ramaphosa of nuclear deal
-
Police arrest suspected cash-in-transit heist gang kingpin
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.