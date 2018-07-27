Tina Turner scatters son's ashes off Californian coast
LONDON - Tina Turner scattered her eldest son Craig Raymond Turner's ashes out to sea from a boat off the coast of California.
The It's Only Love hitmaker bid her eldest child, who was 59 when he took his own life earlier this month, a final farewell with family and loved ones as she spread his ashes into the sea off the Californian coast last Friday.
She posted a photo of herself throwing a rose into the ocean from a boat whilst being held by her husband Erwin Bach on Twitter.
My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby pic.twitter.com/XzZQCdz8tl— TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) July 27, 2018
The music legend also has Ronnie Turner, 57, with late ex-husband Ike Turner.
Craig passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, California.
The Proud Mary singer's son was found at his home just after midday on 3 July and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Turner was 18 when she had Craig with a saxophonist named Raymond Hill. When Turner married Ike in 1962, he adopted her son as his own.
Craig's sad passing came just a few months after Turner - who has been married to Erwin since 2013 - admitted she had forgiven her first husband for his past violent outbursts.
The 78-year-old singer no longer bears a grudge against her former spouse - who passed away in 2007 - despite her claims he abused her and controlled her life until they split in 1976.
She said: "As an old person, I have forgiven him, but I would not work with him. He asked for one more tour with me, and I said, 'No, absolutely not.' Ike wasn't someone you could forgive and allow him back in. It's all gone, all forgotten. I don't know what the dreams are about. The dreams are still there - not the violence, the anger. I wonder if I'm still holding something in ... I felt awful. I didn't know how to say no because I needed the work. I think I wasn't educated to handle that."
Turner had claimed Ike was violent towards her because he was afraid she would leave him.
She added: "There was violence because he had this fear that I was going to leave him. The other women, because I didn't love him that way ... the other women weren't so bad, but it was the constant, constant ill-treatment."
