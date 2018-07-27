-
Tension after 4 family members wounded in CT shooting
Officials say the incident happened at a residence in the community late on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - Tensions are running high in the Factreton and Kensington community following yet another shooting in which four people were wounded.
Several shots rang out shortly after 9pm on Thursday.
The area has been the scene of a number of gang-related shootings over the past few weeks.
The Kensington Community Policing Forum's Cheslyn Steenberg says the CPF condemns the latest shooting incident.
"We believe that these 4 people belong to the same family and household. They have been taken to hospital and are recovering well."
The CPF will head a community picket in the area on Sunday in protest against the ongoing violence.
