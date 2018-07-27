Stay away from Kumalos, court orders author Jackie Phamotse
Jackie Phamotse faces charges of harassment after Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo laid charges against her for tweeting about an alleged sex tape involving the couple.
JOHANNESBURG – Author of the book Bare, Jackie Phamotse, has been ordered to stay away from media moguls Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo.
Phamotse was given a harassment judgment at the Randburg magistrates court on Thursday.
She and co-accused, Ronnie McKenzie, were charged with harassment after the author tweeted about an alleged sex tape involving the couple and a young rapper.
In a video shared on Twitter, Basetsana said she feels vindicated.
Watch: #BasetsanaKumalo reacts to the Randburg Magistrate court's ruling against #JackiePhamotse @ReporterStar @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/lQuQK0NrM0— SITHOLEEXPRESS (@SthembisoMedia) July 26, 2018
At the same time, social media expert Emma Sadleir spoke about the couple’s response earlier this month.
