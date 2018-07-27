Smith: Hearings show land reform issues can’t be dealt with in isolation

Smith says from the submissions made it is clear that when consolidating the information, they will have to take issues like poor service delivery and corrupt housing officials into account.

JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Review Committee says the nature of submissions made in the land hearings show that issues of land reform cannot be dealt with in isolation.

The committee is in Gauteng this week, having finished in Westonaria on Thursday and moving to the Vaal on Friday.

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith has given the hearings an 8/10 for the quality of arguments made and the application of the Constitution.

Smith says from the submissions made, it is clear that when consolidating the information, they will have to take issues like poor service delivery and corrupt housing officials into account.

“There has been some arguments at the Land Claims Court, for instance, there’s only one judge. The Land Bank only services white people. So, all the institutions that must go hand-in-hand, in terms of the land reform programme, will have to be looked at.”

He's urged the public to stick to the matter at hand which is land redistribution.

“But people will become emotional and raise the issues. I don’t think we should be stopping them, I think we must redirect them and re-educate them on the processes we must embark on.”

Various counterfeit venues have been announced and Smith has urged the public to stick to the venues initially published.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)