Shashi Naidoo: They told me I'm a liar
TV personality and model Shashi Naidoo has vowed to return to Israel one day, after being banned from the country for a decade.
Together with her mother, she was barred from entering that country following her comments about Israel.
Naidoo made news headlines after initially speaking out in favour of Israel and then retracting her comments and instead, attacking the country.
She was set to travel to Palestine but was forced to return home, arriving at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday night.
On her return, Naidoo detailed her interrogation after arriving in Israel, which lasted just over two hours.
“After the two-hour interview, I was in tears. They told me that I’m a liar. They said I was there for BDS conference that’s happening and I told them I’m not here for any BDS conference.”
She has called on government to impose heavy sanctions on Israel to increase pressure to stop the country's occupation of Palestine.
In response, the Israeli embassy says the country remains unapologetic in denying her entry, saying the country needs to be protected from those who wish to harm it.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
