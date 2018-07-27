SA woman detained in Saudi Arabia released

Yumna Desai was arrested along with her sister and two brothers in November almost two years ago after they returned to the kingdom following their Ramadan break.

JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old South African woman from Port Elizabeth detained in Saudi Arabia has been released.

Yumna Desai returned back in the country on Thursday.

Desai, who was studying in Medina, was arrested along with her sister and two brothers in November almost two years ago after they returned to the kingdom following their Ramadan break.

It's believed the siblings were detained under the Security Act of Saudi Arabia after being accused of supporting different political groups.

Yumna's siblings were released last year while she remained incarcerated.

Her father Moulana Nazier Desai said: “We would like to take this opportunity to extend words of appreciation and thanks to all who have supported us throughout this difficult times.”