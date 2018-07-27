SA woman detained in Saudi Arabia released
Yumna Desai was arrested along with her sister and two brothers in November almost two years ago after they returned to the kingdom following their Ramadan break.
JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old South African woman from Port Elizabeth detained in Saudi Arabia has been released.
Yumna Desai returned back in the country on Thursday.
Desai, who was studying in Medina, was arrested along with her sister and two brothers in November almost two years ago after they returned to the kingdom following their Ramadan break.
It's believed the siblings were detained under the Security Act of Saudi Arabia after being accused of supporting different political groups.
Yumna's siblings were released last year while she remained incarcerated.
Her father Moulana Nazier Desai said: “We would like to take this opportunity to extend words of appreciation and thanks to all who have supported us throughout this difficult times.”
Popular in World
-
Zuckerberg loses over $15bn in record Facebook fall
-
Russia's Putin tells Trump: 'Be my guest in Moscow'
-
Trump thanks Kim as North Korea transfers remains of missing US soldiers
-
Man who encouraged attack on Prince George gets life in jail
-
Iran's special forces chief warns Trump: 'If you begin the war, we will end it'
-
BRICS nations by the numbers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.