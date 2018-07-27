'Ruling on labour brokers major step towards ending exploitation'
The ConCourt on Thursday ruled in favour of Numsa’s matter, seeking clarity on who the employer is, of workers placed in employment through labour brokers.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Labour Portfolio Committee says a Constitutional Court ruling on labour brokers gives more security and stability to workers.
The ConCourt on Thursday ruled in favour of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)’s matter, seeking clarity on who the employer is, of workers placed in employment through labour brokers.
The court found a worker, who obtained employment at a business becomes the company's employee after three months.
It means the labour broker has no contractual obligation with the employee after the set time period.
Members of Parliament say the ruling is a major step towards eliminating the exploitative relationship between workers and labour brokers.
Portfolio chairperson Lemias Mashile said: “This actually shows that all our employees, or laborious in the country, have got some sort of certainty on who is employing them and paying their salaries. Unlike the current situation where you’ve got a labour broker in between whereas the labour broker isn’t necessarily paying your wages.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
