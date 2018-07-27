Reserve Bank does not see Q2 economic contraction
Africa’s most industrialised economy grew by 3.1% in the final quarter of 2017, but contracted in the first quarter of this year.
PRETORIA – South Africa’s central bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Friday he does not expect economic growth to contract in the second quarter, after a 2.2% contraction in the first quarter of this year.
“At this stage, the high-frequency data for the second quarter indicate that a modest improvement is likely in the quarter, and the South African Reserve Bank does not expect a second consecutive quarter of contraction,” Kganyago said at the bank’s annual general meeting.
