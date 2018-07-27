Police arrest suspected cash-in-transit heist gang kingpin

Eyewitness News understands that the Crime Intelligence operation traced the suspect to his girlfriend’s house in Bloemfontein, where he was arrested before being taken to Pretoria.

PRETORIA - The police have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against cash-in-transit heists with the arrest of a suspect believed to be a gang kingpin.

Eyewitness News understands that the arrest took place in Bloemfontein on Thursday night.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole announced a stabilisation campaign last month to specifically address aggravated robberies.

The suspect, who’s identity is known to EWN, has been linked to more than a dozen cash-in-transit heists, mostly notably the attack on two cash vans in Boksburg last month.

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest of the suspect but says it is in connection with a 2016 murder in Kriel, Mpumalanga.

Mulaudzi says that the man and several other gunmen were confronted by the police while allegedly planning a cash-in-transit heist - one suspect died in the shootout.

He says that the suspect absconded and has been on the run for nearly two years.

Mulaudzi says that investigations to link the suspect to other cash-in-transit heists is continuing.