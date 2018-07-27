[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Tough varsity football starts for UKZN, UL and Tuks

Michael Pedro & Ahmed Kajee | The Pitchside Podcast brings you a review of the first round of the 2018 Varsity Football season that took place on, Thursday 26 July 2018. It was a tough start for first-timers UKZN who went down to Wits. Defending champions Tuks went down to TUT. Presenters Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro chat to the captain of University of Limpopo Tshepo Motloutse.