Ousted Sol Plaatje Municipality Mayor to head to court over removal
Mangaliso Matika was stripped of his mayoral chain following a majority council motion of no confidence vote earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Ousted Sol Plaatje Municipality Mayor Mangaliso Matika office says that he'll seek clarity from the courts on his removal.
Matika was stripped of his mayoral chain following a majority council motion of no confidence vote earlier this week.
Residents over the past two weeks sporadically protested against his leadership, as well as unhappiness with regard to service delivery in the Diamond City.
Manager in his office, George Mosimane, says that they will also ask the courts to declare the decision to kick him out, unlawful.
"There are procedures that must be followed and councillors compliant and none of those were complied with. We've already issued a statement to the effect that all processes leading up to and including the decisions taken in the meeting are not consistent with the laws of the country."
But Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Andrew Louw, says that opposition parties saw this as the only way to quell tensions Kimberley.
Louw says Matika on Thursday refused to vacate his office.
"The former mayor refused to leave his office, equally so the administration, that's the senior management staff. They do not want to cooperate with the newly elected team and that makes it extremely difficult."
