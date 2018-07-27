Nzimande wants task team report on WC train attacks in August
Minister Nzimande visited a train depot in Paarden Eiland on Friday morning to see first-hand the extent of the damage done to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says national government and police will be included in a task team set up earlier this year to probe attacks on train infrastructure in the Western Cape.
Nzimande visited a train depot in Paarden Eiland on Friday morning to see first-hand the extent of the damage done to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa infrastructure.
Since Saturday, two sets of trains have been gutted by fires.
On Thursday, a fire broke out on a train at Cape Town's Retreat station. The damage has been put at R20 million.
Nzimande says Cape Town is clearly a problem area.
“We are saying that, as the national Transport Department, we also want throw in our lot. We need to look at short to medium term as to what needs to be done in order to secure the trains.”
He wants a report from the task team by the end of August.
In recent weeks, there have been five incidents in which trains were torched.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
