North Korea transfers remains of Korean War soldiers to US: White House

The repatriation of remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War was one of the agreements reached during an unprecedented summit.

WASHINGTON – North Korea has transferred the remains of an unspecified number of soldiers killed in the Korean War to the United States, the White House said on Thursday.

The repatriation of remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War was one of the agreements reached during an unprecedented summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on 12 June.