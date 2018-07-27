Niehaus: Zuma won’t get fair trial

The MKVMA’s Carl Niehaus says it’s clear that Zuma has strong support not just in KwaZulu-Natal, but the entire country.

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) senior leader Carl Niehaus is adamant former President Jacob Zuma will not get a fair trial.

That’s why the ANC military veterans association and other organizations like the Black First Land First (BLF) are mobilising support for Zuma.

Zuma will today for a third time appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges.

Niehaus spoke to Eyewitness News during Thursday night’s vigil outside the court.

He says the judiciary will struggle to give Zuma a fair trial, as they have been waiting over a decade to reinstate charges against him.

“The general public environment in which this prosecution is taking place is negatively loaded against, to the point where it will be very difficult, if not impossible, for him to have a fair trial.”

Niehaus says no South African should be found guilty through public opinion.

He has also called on the ANC to not distance itself from Zuma.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)