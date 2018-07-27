Nelson Chamisa wants urgent SADC meeting over Zim electoral processes
Chamisa believes the regional body’s observer mission can’t help with the concerns raised insisting that only the SADC heads of state can assist.
HARARE - With only two days to go before elections, Zimbabwean presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa still wants the Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state to meet urgently for an extraordinary summit to discuss concerns around the electoral processes.
The call comes as Zimbabweans prepare to cast their ballots on Monday in a fierce contest between the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance's Chamisa and incumbent president and Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chamisa’s spokesperson Dr Nkululekho Sibanda says President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering Chamisa’s request to call an urgent meeting of the SADC heads of state to discuss what he calls the impasse in Zimbabwe.
He was asked how he wants the regional leaders to intervene.
And he said: “The president of SADC to come in and see if they can help guarantee the credibility of the elections.”
The regional body’s observer mission is in the country but Chamisa believes they can’t help with the concerns raised, insisting that only the SADC heads of state can assist.
“By looking at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission processes and verifying whether these are aligned with the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral rights.”
Despite these objections to the electoral commission, Chamisa says he will continue to contest next Monday’s elections.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.