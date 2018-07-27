Nelson Chamisa wants urgent SADC meeting over Zim electoral processes

Chamisa believes the regional body’s observer mission can’t help with the concerns raised insisting that only the SADC heads of state can assist.

HARARE - With only two days to go before elections, Zimbabwean presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa still wants the Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of state to meet urgently for an extraordinary summit to discuss concerns around the electoral processes.

The call comes as Zimbabweans prepare to cast their ballots on Monday in a fierce contest between the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance's Chamisa and incumbent president and Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa’s spokesperson Dr Nkululekho Sibanda says President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering Chamisa’s request to call an urgent meeting of the SADC heads of state to discuss what he calls the impasse in Zimbabwe.

He was asked how he wants the regional leaders to intervene.

And he said: “The president of SADC to come in and see if they can help guarantee the credibility of the elections.”

The regional body’s observer mission is in the country but Chamisa believes they can’t help with the concerns raised, insisting that only the SADC heads of state can assist.

“By looking at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission processes and verifying whether these are aligned with the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral rights.”

Despite these objections to the electoral commission, Chamisa says he will continue to contest next Monday’s elections.

