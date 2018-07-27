MDC not worried over violent retaliation if elections don't go its way

HARARE – The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe says it’s not worried that it is inciting possible violent retaliation should next week's election not go its way.

The party has announced it has plans in place to ensure election rigging does not take place and that the results reflect Zimbabwe’s hunger for change.

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has raised several concerns around the legitimacy of the election process.

Thabani Mpofu says his client, Chamisa, has never said he would not accept the election results if Zanu-PF wins.

Mpofu says his insistence that Chamisa will be the next president does not incite intolerance for a different outcome.

“I’m not inciting anyone and I’ve not chosen the language which suggests that we will not accept any results other than a win.”

The lawyer describes a non-election as one in which the will of the people is negated and underhanded tactics are used to steal the vote.

ALL EYES ON VOTES RIGGING

The MDC Alliance said it has put together the necessary legal strategies to protect against rigging ahead of the elections on Monday.

Mpofu repeatedly referred to his client as Zimbabwe’s “president in waiting.”

“In my capacity, as the legal advisor to the incoming president, I’ve come to assure you that no height of whatever precipitous is able to negate the votes that you’re going to cast for president Chamisa.”

Mpofu said the MDC has put together all legal strategies and instruments to ensure the vote of every Zimbabwean is counted and secured.

MDC ALLIANCE CERTAIN OF VICTORY

The MDC Alliance said it does not foresee a need to go to court after Monday’s national election because it is certain that citizens will vote for change by choosing its president, Chamisa

Mpofu says it’s the presidential hopeful’s commitment to fighting what he calls an institutionalised violation of civil liberties by the ZEC that motivated the MDC’s legal strategy to protect the election process.

But he says there’ll be no need for the party to approach the courts.

“President Chamisa can only appear in court as a respondent in an election petition. President Chamisa is not going to appear in court as a mover of an election petition. The election is going the way of President Chamisa and that is a fact”

Mpofu is adamant the MDC will win the election and take over from the ruling Zanu-PF despite surveys suggesting the vote could swing either way.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)