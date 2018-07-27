Mazzone: DA keen to conclude De Lille matter as speedily as possible
The Democratic Alliance says that it never intended for the Patricia de Lille debacle to take an unpleasant turn.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it never intended for the Patricia de Lille debacle to take an unpleasant turn.
Senior DA officials have agreed to resolve issues regarding De Lille through a disciplinary process, including a hearing over three days next month.
Both parties have acceded to the process going forward.
The DA will now appoint a federal legal commission panel, led by a senior prosecutor, to hear the matter.
At a media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, deputy chairperson of the DA's federal Council, Natasha Mazzone, says that they want to conclude the matter as speedily as possible.
"The fact that we now do this in such an open and transparent manner and we keep the media in the loop, and we keep the people and our voters in the loop is to show that we take these issues seriously and certainly ours is not the intention to silence the people and we encourage robust debate in the party."
Mazzone says that an appeal against a High Court ruling declaring De Lille's cessation unlawful and invalid is still to go ahead, as it is separate from the disciplinary matter.
DA spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, says that the agreement with De Lille is indicative of the progress they've made in concluding the matter.
"But also so that we can focus internally on preparing our election machinery and winning votes, we are in this business to win votes and ultimately what we are working forward to here in the Western Cape is so that we can retain this province."
WATCH: De Lille feels positive after MONC against her is withdrawn
