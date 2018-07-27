Man accused of shooting Rameez Patel’s brother granted bail

Ali Sulmani is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot Razeen Patel on the R71 between Mankweng and Polokwane two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of shooting the brother of murder-accused Rameez Patel has been released on R5,000 bail in Limpopo.

Razeen was supposed to testify against his brother Rameez in the Polokwane High Court.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says Sulmani is due to appear in court again in September.

“I can confirm that Ali Sulmani appeared before the Mankweng Magistrates Court where he was granted bail pending police investigations.”

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Rameez who is accused of murdering his wife Fatima in 2015 and his mother Mahjebeen last year has been denied leave to appeal against his rejected bail application.