Limpopo Basic Education Dept urges parents to educate kids about contraceptives

The plea comes as 27 pupils at the Moluatsi Secondary School outside Polokwane are pregnant.

Condoms. Picture: sxc.hu.
Condoms. Picture: sxc.hu.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Limpopo Basic Education Department has urged parents to play a role in educating their children on the importance of contraceptives.

The plea comes as 27 pupils at the Moluatsi Secondary School outside Polokwane are pregnant.

Fourteen of them are in their grade 12.

The Department's Sam Makondo says: “It should worry all of us as a society that our children fall pregnant at this rate. It says to us we should all take collective responsibility.”

