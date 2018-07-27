Limpopo Basic Education Dept urges parents to educate kids about contraceptives

The plea comes as 27 pupils at the Moluatsi Secondary School outside Polokwane are pregnant.

JOHANNESBURG – The Limpopo Basic Education Department has urged parents to play a role in educating their children on the importance of contraceptives.

Fourteen of them are in their grade 12.

The Department's Sam Makondo says: “It should worry all of us as a society that our children fall pregnant at this rate. It says to us we should all take collective responsibility.”