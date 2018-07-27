Lesufi admits to flaws in his dept after Hoërskool Overvaal ConCourt ruling
This week, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi lost his court battle against the Afrikaans-medium school after 55 English speaking pupils were denied enrollment earlier this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the recent Hoërskool Overvaal Constitutional Court ruling has highlighted administrative flaws in his department.
This week, Lesufi lost his court battle against the Afrikaans-medium school after 55 English speaking pupils were denied enrollment earlier this year.
The Apex Court found Lesufi did not give Overvaal enough consideration on whether neighbouring English schools had the capacity.
The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of Overvaal after it was taken to court twice by Lesufi this year over its claim that it did not have enough space to admit 55 English speaking pupils.
The court has found that Lesufi failed to prove that other nearby schools did not have space before enrolling the pupils at Overvaal.
Lesufi concedes there are administrative problems in his department.
This school made headlines earlier this year after protests erupted over its language policy and perceived racism.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
