Lawley residents block roads during housing protest

Residents want this group removed, claiming their shacks will decrease the value of property in Lawley and lead to increased crime.

Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A protest is underway in Lawley, southern Johannesburg, following a land dispute.

It’s understood a group of people erected shacks on land they claim was bought from an Ennerdale man.

Residents want this group removed, claiming their shacks will decrease the value of property in Lawley and lead to increased crime.

A resident says they have been prevented from leaving the area.

“They blocked the roads and we couldn’t go to work yesterday and even today because they started around 2 am this morning and I had to wake up around 1 am so that I could be able to come to work. It’s continuing, they’re busy demolishing the shacks.”

