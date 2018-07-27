Lawley residents block roads during housing protest
Residents want this group removed, claiming their shacks will decrease the value of property in Lawley and lead to increased crime.
JOHANNESBURG – A protest is underway in Lawley, southern Johannesburg, following a land dispute.
It’s understood a group of people erected shacks on land they claim was bought from an Ennerdale man.
A resident says they have been prevented from leaving the area.
“They blocked the roads and we couldn’t go to work yesterday and even today because they started around 2 am this morning and I had to wake up around 1 am so that I could be able to come to work. It’s continuing, they’re busy demolishing the shacks.”
