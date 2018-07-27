Kristen Stewart to star in new, female-directed 'Charlie's Angels'
'Twilight' star Stewart, along with rising British actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, will play the lead roles in the latest movie reboot of the 1970s crime caper.
LOS ANGELES - Charlie’s Angels is returning to the big screen next year for a third outing, this time with a female director and a multi-racial trio of women led by Kristen Stewart.
Twilight star Stewart, along with rising British actresses Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, will play the lead roles in the latest movie reboot of the 1970s crime caper, to be directed by Elizabeth Banks, Sony Pictures said on Thursday.
“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ‘70s. This film honours the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels,”Banks said in a statement.
Banks, who also directed Pitch Perfect 2, is also a co-producer and co-writer and she will play the role of the avuncular Bosley, which was played by a man on both the original television series and in two movie versions.
The new Charlie’s Angels marks a trend in Hollywood to entrust more women with directing big budget fare, and towards ethnic diversity. Scott is of Indian descent, while Balinska is mixed race.
Charlie’s Angels first appeared on US television in 1976, starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith as sexy private detectives sent on missions by their unseen boss, Charlie Townsend.
The series spawned a 2000 movie adaptation starring Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore, who returned for a 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.
The new movie is expected to be released in September 2019 but the title and plot details were not announced.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.