Kelly Rowland splurged on groceries with first pay cheque

LONDON - Kelly Rowland spent her first big pay cheque on luxury groceries that her mother would never let her buy when she was a child.

The singer hit the big time with girl group Destiny's Child in 1998 and once she got paid she treated herself to several expensive food items that her mother Doris would never let her buy as a kid.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, Rowland recalled: "When I got one of my first pay cheques, I went to the grocery store and bought almost everything that my mom used to tell me was too expensive. I bought all of that s##t, had a party at my house, and everybody ate up everything. I'll never forget it because it was fun and it was something I was able to fund myself."

Rowland was just 17 when the band - also comprised of Beyonce and Michelle Williams - became global pop stars and by the time she was 20, she had become a millionaire and she admits that she made unwise purchases due to her being so young.

She said: "I was a millionaire by the age of 20. It's insane when you think about a 20-year-old having all this money and not knowing what the eff to do with it. When it was time for the big purchase, I bought myself a house that was way too big. I was, like, 21 years old with five bedrooms and 5,000 square feet to myself. I was way too young to buy a home like that."

Although the 37-year-old star is financially comfortable she admits she did and still does worry about money.

Rowland - who is married to Tim Weatherspoon, with whom she has three-year-old son Titan - said: "I remember just going completely nuts on trips to Paris and Italy ... blowing like 30 grand in 30 minutes at Bergdorf Goodman. It was ridiculous! Eventually, I started to realise that my AmEx bill was really, really high and I needed to chill out."